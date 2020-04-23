Sunny Singh is looking forward to this type of role

MUMBAI: Sunny Singh is an actor who is very well acknowledged and has received a lot of love and admiration from the audiences for his performances. He always seems effortless and natural when performing on-screen. He has brought charismatic characters to our screens and has never failed to please the audience.

The actor has redefined comedy in the Indian film industry. His hilarious characters never fail to get a laugh on the jokes cracked on-screen. Sunny's comical characters tickle the audience's funny bone and make the viewers laugh.

The actor is very well known for his outstanding performances in movies like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweetey, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Jhoota Kahin Ka, and Ujda Chaman. These movies have garnered a lot of love and appreciation for the actor over the years.

In an exclusive telephonic interview with TellyChakkar, he spilled some secrets about himself.

On being asked about what kind of roles he wants to do and his dream role, he said, 'I really don’t have any specific roles which I need to do, but I really wish to be a part of a biopic. I really want a biopic or any movie which is inspired from true events. I will be really happy to be a pivotal part of such a movie and this came to be my dream role.'

He further added, 'I want to do a full-fledged action movie, as I am the son of an action director. I have a special place for action in my heart.'

Well, we really wish to see the actor in a biopic soon and wish him good luck for his upcoming projects.

Whose biopic do you think he should do?

