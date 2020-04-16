News

Sunny Singh sporting a new 'Gabru Look' during quarantine and we are loving it

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Apr 2020 04:56 PM

MUMBAI: During this lockdown, everyone especially men are experimenting with their looks and Sunny Singh totally be is the inspiration for them all as he brings us a new look and we are loving it! Using this time to groom himself at home, Sunny is sporting a new absolutely fresh look and is totally killing it! 

Sharing his fresh new look with a cute smile, the actor shares on his Instagram, "गबरू वाली लुक #beard." This solid look with his well built physique is totally suiting Sunny Singh.

Tags Sunny Singh Jai Mummy Di Holi mein Rangeele Instagram
