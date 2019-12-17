News

Sunny Singh watches 'Pati Patni aur Woh' today; his cameo in the same receiving appreciation from all across!

17 Dec 2019

MUMBAI: Actor Sunny Singh today watched 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' along with his friend Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. More so, Sunny has also starred in the film and his cameo is receiving all the love from the audience also, is the talk-point is the bromance between the two male actors!

Sunny has done a cameo in the Kartik Aryan and Ananya Panday starrer in which his cameo was appreciated for his power packed performance. 

Well, the Ujda Chaman actor was reliving a few of his SKTKS bromance moments when he got together for a movie brunch with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday for the special screening of their film, Pati Patni Aur Woh.  

Earlier, Sunny Singh won rave reviews for his performance in Ujda Chaman and now will be treating his fans and audience with his upcoming next 'Jai Mummy Di'.

Sunny Singh's recent film 'Ujda Chaman' created an uproar amongst the audience for the actor's impressive acting skills and brave choice of script. 

Now, the hit pairing of Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall will once again be seen entertaining the audience in the film ‘Jai Mummy Di’ which is slated to release on 17 January, 2020.

