Sunny Singh's candid moment with a fan is the cutest thing ever!

MUMBAI: Since Sunny Singh made his debut, the actor has been praised for his distinct acting skills. Recently, film Ujda Chaman was released where his character revolves around the unique concept of premature balding. Later, post-launch he flew to Delhi to meet his fans.



During the meet and greet with the fans got captured in a candid moment with his little fan posing for a selfie. He clicked selfies with all his fans and was basking in the success of his film.



The actor has nailed his character and look with the utmost ease and received a lot of critical acclaim for his performance.



Sunny mounted the film completely on his shoulders with his impeccable comic timing and screen presence. Sunny has always resonated with the masses through his characters in the past and this time too, he has left an impact on all with his phenomenal performance.



Sunny Singh's character is loved by the audience as the film has charted good numbers on the box office.