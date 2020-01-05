Sunny Singh's polished look stole hearts and made heads turn. Find out why

MUMBAI: The endearing actor Sunny Singh has grown with every project that he has ever done and we can totally see the growth. The actor has an amazing physique, really sharp features, and a heart-melting smile. Sunny Singh made his debut in the industry in 2011 and ever since then, the graph has gone upwards. The actor has always come back with better performance and his on-screen presence is the testimony to the same.

Sunny's special appearance in the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh, where he played the character of Doga had nothing but whistles, appreciation, and love that left an unforgettable impression. The actor acted as a perfect catalyst in the story and just enhanced the plot.

Sunny's immense talent and prolific on-screen presence have created a rage among the viewers and the viewers are demanding more. Donned in either Pathani Kurtas or leather jackets, Sunny was a treat for the eyes of the viewers.

Currently, the actor is busy promoting his upcoming movie, Jai Mummy Di and the countdown for the same has already begun among the fans.

On the work front, Sunny Singh will next be seen in Jai Mummy Di which will hit the screens on 17th January 2020.