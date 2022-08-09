Super! Actress Alia Bhatt puts forth her stand on the environment around films these days; feels grateful to be able to do her job and put out the film for the audience

MUMBAI : Also read: BIG Update! Can Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra cross THIS film in the highest Day 1 earnings at Box Office post pandemic

We all know that Brahmastra is just a few days away and the audience and the stars of the film are anxious over the verdict the film receives and the fate it faces at the box-office. The lead actors of the film have faced some backlash over some of their comments and #Boycott Brahmastra was trending on social media.

Now, in a recent interaction in Delhi, Alia Bhatt talked about the negativity surrounding and the films that are bearing the brunt. She said that there was no such thing, it was a beautiful environment to release a film in any environment.

She said, “right now, we need to be healthy, happy and safe. All those things we should feel grateful. So please don’t spread anything like that, there’s no negative environment, everything’s good and we are so thankful that theatres are functioning, films are back in the theatres.”

She added that they were grateful to put their film out there for the audience to watch. Actress Alia Bhatt seems happy to bring in her films for the audience’s eye and as far as the advance booking trends are concerned, the film seems to have a loyal audience who wants to see for themselves what the makers have created.

Credits: Free Press Journal