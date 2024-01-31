Super Cute! Triptii Dimri wishes her rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant a very happy birthday, check out the deets inside

MUMBAI: In the entertainment business, Tripiti Dimri is a well-known actress who has starred in shows like Bulbbul, Poster Boys, Mom, and others.

She had her first leading role in the romantic drama Laila Majnu the following year, after making her acting debut in the comedy Poster Boys in 2017.

The actress's big break came in 2020 when she won her first Filmfare OTT award for best actress in a leading role and received critical acclaim for her performance in Bulbbul.

The actress also appeared on India's Most Desirable Women List, ranking 20th out of all the women.

Fans of Triptii Dimri go crazy over her photos since she is regarded as one of the OTT's sexiest actresses. However, the actresses stepped into big-screen zone with Animal and earned so much of fame that audience started referring to her as the National Crush and Bhabhi 2. The actress really gave an amazing performance and no doubt she became a heartthrob of many guys.

The actress has previously done some amazing movies but Animal is the movie that fetched her the maximum stardom till now and we are sure that after Animal there must a list of people who must have approached her for movies.

Triptii Dimri has taken over the internet with her unmatched beauty while leads a successful life with her rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant.

Today is Sam Merchant’s birthday and Triptii Dimri wished him on this special day. Check out the picture below:

While Sam Merchant and Triptii Dimri are rumoured to be in a relationship, wishing him a happy birthday only gives more ideas to the audience.

