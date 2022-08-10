Super Hot! Dasara actress Keerthy Suresh in a silver-shimmery saree is taking over the social media with her hotness

Keerthy Suresh recently took to Instagram to share some pictures in a silver-shimmery saree. The actress’ pictures have taken the social media by storm. Check out the pictures below...
MUMBAI: We always see that Hindi film actresses keep posting their glamorous pictures and videos on social media. However, nowadays, actresses from the South film industry are also upping their social media presence. Keerthy Suresh, who gave a fantastic performance in her last release Dasara, recently took the social media by storm.

The actresses attended a wedding in Kolkata and opted to wear a silver-shimmery saree. She shared the pictures on Instagram and her fans can’t keep calm as she is not only looking stunning in it, she is looking super hot. Check out the pictures below...

A netizen commented, “Hayee Rabbaa She is so pretty.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Looking soooooo beautiful.” One more netizen commented, “So hot.” Check out the comments below.

Keerthy Suresh has been working in the South film industry for around a decade now. She has been a part of many successful Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films. The actress was last seen in Dasara which was a super hit at the box office. The movie also starred Nani in the lead role, and both the actors’ performance in the movie was praised a lot.

Talking about her upcoming movies, Keerthy has Bhola Shankar (Telugu), Maamannan (Tamil), Siren (Tamil), Raghu Thatha (Tamil), and Revolver Rita (Tamil). The actress was supposed to make her Hindi film debut with Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan, but she opted out of it citing date issues. However, we are sure Hindi moviegoers would love to see her in a Hindi film soon.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/22/2023 - 14:38

