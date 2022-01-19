SUPER! Ranveer Singh looks dapper in this black shining suit

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh is known for his power-packed performance in the movies and for having a super high energy level. He is also known for his quirky dressing sense which is poles apart from what it used to be when he first made his mark in the Industry. The actor recently took to his social media account where he shared his latest pictures.

In the picture, Ranveer Singh was seen wearing a black shirt matched with black pants and a shiny blazer. To ace his style statement he wore sunglasses and a gold chain.

Take a look



Ranveer Singh was last seen in the movie 83. The film is directed by Kabir Khan. Ranveer played the character of Kapil Dev, who won the first World Cup for India in 1983. Deepika Padukone was also seen in the movie in the character of Romi Dev, Kapil Dev’s wife. The film has got much appreciation from the audience and critics.

Talking about Ranveer Singh, Kapil Dev one of his interviews said, Ranveer is a great actor. I don't think he needs any input or any help. He just spent time with me and rest he is smart enough. He added that he got very emotional after watching the film's trailer. After watching the trailer I am very emotional, but let's wait for December 24 to see the end product. I can't say anything till it is released.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film will also see Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the leading roles.

