Super star Anil Kapoor completes 40 years in Bollywood

MUMBAI: One of the finest Gems of Bollywood,Anil Kapoor, completes 40 years in Bollywood. Making his debut in the 1979’s Hamare Tumhare, the actor has come a long way. Some of his films such as Mr. India, Tezaab, and Taal went on to become superhits and it seems like there's no stopping the actor as he can still be seen essaying very crucial roles in films. Speaking of completing 40 long years in the industry, Anil shared that he is still as excited about films as he was on the first day of his shoot.

Anil Kapoor quoted to the leading media portal: “It’s been nothing less than a dream which I am still living in and never want to wake up from. It’s what I was born to do and will die doing. Keeping up with the changing times and demands… it’s challenging, but also fun. There’s a lot more that I feel I can do, a lot more that I want to do. So I am always setting new boundaries and moving beyond them.There’s a lot more responsibility that comes with it [being a public figure] now and every step that we take is being watched. We have to make sure we’re doing what we believe in, and the right way.”

The actor was recently tested Covid negative whereas two of his co-stars tested positive, but Anil didn’t. Speaking of the same, he continued to quote, “Fortunately, Covid hasn’t gotten in the way of my only consistent pre-shoot ritual — my fitness regime. My trainer Marc makes sure to adapt my training in ways that make the best possible allowance for the circumstances, and so I’ve never had to miss a day of the physical rigour that keeps me grounded and sane before and through shoots

SOURCE – MASALA

