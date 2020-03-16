Superb! 10 actresses including Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu to be roped in for Salman Khan starrer THIS film

MUMBAI: After Tiger 3, Salman Khan next is all set for Anees Bazmee’s ‘No Entry 2’. The sequel to his hit film will have Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan giving Salman Khan company in No Entry 2. And now, reportedly some of the top South Indian actresses are being considered for the film.

Also Read:

Shocking! Apart from superstar Salman Khan, THIS popular filmmaker was also on the hit list of gangster Bishnoi who killed Sidhu Moosewala

As per our sources, big names like Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pooja Hegde and Tamannaah Bhatia are being considered to be a part of No Entry 2. The film is supposed to have almost 10 female leads across generations and these South Indian women are in the race to bag some pivotal roles in Salman Khan-starrer. This is to give the film a Pan India appeal.

Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna is all set to mark her Bollywood debut with Sidharth Malhotra's film Mission Majnu while Samantha Ruth Prabhu is famous across nation with her performance in The Family Man 2. Pooja Hegde and Tamannaah are pretty known faces in Bollywood.

Also Read:

What! Are Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai good friends now?

The lines between South Indian film industry and Bollywood have indeed blurred. Recently Naga Chaitanya was seen marking his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha while Alia Bhatt made her South debut with RRR and more. Well, now it seems Salman Khan's next film is going to have South Indian actresses in pivotal roles.

Credit: BollywoodLife