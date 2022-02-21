Superb! Abhishek Bachchan has a savage comeback to KRK's question

MUMBAI: Self-appointed critic Kamaal R Khan or KRK found a new target in the form of Abhishek Bachchan. However, his tweets backfired after the actor replied with a series of hilarious tweets.

It started when Abhishek shared the poster of the Malayalam film Vaashi, starring Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles.

He wrote, "Another incredible movie coming from Malayalam film industry! Good luck Tovino Thomas, Keerthy Suresh and the entire cast and crew." This prompted a comment from KRK, who wrote, "Bhai kabhi aap Bollywood wale bhi koi incredible film bana dena" (Brother, why don't you Bollywood folks sometimes make incredible films too).

Abhishek replied, "Prayaas karenge. Aapne banai thi na.... Deshdrohi" (We will try. You made one na Deshdrohi).

Have a look.

Prayaas karenge. Aapne banai thi na….. deshdrohi. — Abhishek (@juniorbachchan) February 19, 2022

His witty response had his fans jn awe. “Junior ab is underrated as hell in so many ways,” a fan wrote on Twitter, while another praised his “sense of humour.”

The actor recently featured in Bob Biswas, which was produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. He also starred in The Big Bull, which opened to mixed reviews.

Credits: The Indian Express



