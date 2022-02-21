News

Superb! Abhishek Bachchan has a savage comeback to KRK's question

Self-appointed critic Kamaal R Khan or KRK found a new target in the form of Abhishek Bachchan. However, his tweets backfired after the actor replied with a series of hilarious tweets.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Feb 2022 06:05 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Self-appointed critic Kamaal R Khan or KRK found a new target in the form of Abhishek Bachchan. However, his tweets backfired after the actor replied with a series of hilarious tweets.

It started when Abhishek shared the poster of the Malayalam film Vaashi, starring Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles.

He wrote, "Another incredible movie coming from Malayalam film industry! Good luck Tovino Thomas, Keerthy Suresh and the entire cast and crew." This prompted a comment from KRK, who wrote, "Bhai kabhi aap Bollywood wale bhi koi incredible film bana dena" (Brother, why don't you Bollywood folks sometimes make incredible films too).

Abhishek replied, "Prayaas karenge. Aapne banai thi na.... Deshdrohi" (We will try. You made one na Deshdrohi).

Have a look.

His witty response had his fans jn awe. “Junior ab is underrated as hell in so many ways,” a fan wrote on Twitter, while another praised his “sense of humour.”

The actor recently featured in Bob Biswas, which was produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. He also starred in The Big Bull, which opened to mixed reviews.

Credits: The Indian Express
    
 

Tags KRK Abhishek Bachchan Bollywood Deshdrohi Malayalam Vaashi Tovino Thomas Keerthy Suresh Shah Rukh Khan The Big Bull TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Also See