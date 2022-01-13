Superb! Aditi Rao Hydari gives a sneak peek of a new song titled Fear from Hey Sinamika

MUMBAI: We all know that Aditi Rao Hydari will next be seen in the Tamil film Hey Sinamika. The film stars South superstar Dulquer Salman and Kajal Aggarwal. Aditi recently took to her social media handle to share a sneak peek from of the latest song, Fear.

In the video, we can see Dulquer Salman rapping the song. There were also some background dancers grooving to it. The song will be out on 14 January 2022.

Take a look at the video.

Hey Sinamika is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language romantic comedy film written by Madhan Karky and directed by Brinda. The film is produced by Jio Studios and Global One Studios. The music is composed by Govind Vasantha and cinematography by Preetha Jayaraman. The venture began production in March 2020 and is scheduled to be released in theaters on 25 February 2022.

Dulquer Salman is a popular South actor who has also worked in Hindi films. He was last seen in The Zoya Factor. The actor will feature in the movie Chup: Revenge Of The Artist.

