Superb! After Akshay Kumar and Allu Arjun, KGF actor Yash refuses a multi-crore endorsement deal for paan masala

MUMBAI: A week after Akshay Kumar apologised for having featured in an advertisement for a paan masala brand, another star refused to get into a contract with a paan masala brand. Riding high on the box office success of KGF Chapter 2, Yash has refused a multi-crore endorsement deal for a paan masala and cardamom brand.

The news comes just days after Akshay Kumar announced his disassociation with a paan masala brand soon after featuring in an advertisement for the brand. He had joined Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan for the promos of Vimal's cardamom products. The brand also sells tobacco products. Last week, Akshay apologised to his fans and shared a note that said he'd use the endorsement fee for a worthy cause.

Soon after he appeared in a new Vimal ad alongside Shah Rukh and Ajay Devgn, Akshay faced an outrage on social media. The actor promised to be “extremely mindful in making future choices”.

“At this point, we as a team are looking at long-term partnerships only, whether it’s in the form of strategic investments, endorsements or equity deals. Recently we declined a double-digit multi-crore offer from a pan masala brand and are going to be extremely mindful of who we associate with,” Arjun Banerjee, head of the talent management agency that manages Yash’s endorsements, said in a press statement.

