Superb! Amitabh Bachchan-Ajay Devgan starrer Mayday has undergone titular change; film poster is out

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Ajay Devgn, and Carry Minati-starrer Mayday have been changed to Runway 34. The first look of the film poster is absolutely eye-catching. All the stars put up the announcement on social media. The film is directed by Ajay Devgn and will be released on Eid 2022.

As per our sources, Runway 34 is roughly based on the true incident of a 2015 Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight that had a close shave due to poor visibility. Carry Minati's poster is not out yet. It is directed under AJAY DEVGN FFILMS banner.

Ajay Devgan in his caption mentioned that the film is based on true events and the film is special to him for one than one reason. His caption read, " Mayday is now Runway 34. A high-octane thriller inspired by true events that are special to me, for more than one! #Runway34 - Landing on Eid, April 29, 2022, as promised."

Runway 34 will now be clashing with Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2. The film also stars Tara Sutaria. Earlier, Heropanti 2 was going to release in May, however, the makers decided to release the film earlier on the occasion of Eid. Now it remains to be seen which film manages to win in this battle. Watch this space for more updates.

