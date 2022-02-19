Superb! Anusha Dandekar and Rhea Chakraborty leave for Farhan-Shibani marriage at Khandala

MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will tie the knot on 19th February 2022. According to sources, the couple will tie the knot in an intimate traditional wedding on Saturday at their farmhouse. There have been many reports that the couple will have their civil marriage ceremony on 21st February 2022 and traditional Maharashtrian wedding today at their farmhouse.

Also read: Farhan Akhtar's 'Toofaan' to storm TV screens

We have also gathered that the family and close friends of the couple will leave for Khandala today. Today, we spotted Shibani’s sister Anushka Dandekar leaving for the wedding ceremony. Rhea Chakraborty, Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, and music composer Ehsaan Noorani also left for the wedding ceremony at Khandala. The couple will register for the wedding at their Bandra house on February 21. A reception of sorts is to be held for friends and colleagues in the evening. It is reported that Rhea Chakraborty will be pa

Talking about the couple, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar started dating in 2018. Farhan had earlier married celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. They even have two daughters Shakya and Akira.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar was last seen in the movie Toofan. Mrunal Thakur played the love interest of Farhan Akhtar. The film was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani. Farhan will be directing her next film Jee Le Zaraa. The film will star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The film will be produced under the banner Excel Entertainment production house and it is written by Zoya Akhtar. The film has been much awaited by the audience from the time it was announced by the makers.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Must Read! Amidst the wedding rituals of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, check out at the previous love affairs of the actor