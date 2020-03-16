Superb! Bollywood celebs like Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor and many others who refused endorsing fairness products

MUMBAI: Esha Gupta recently revealed that she was sued for refusing to endorse skin whitening products. She said, It happened with a brand contract once and it was actually my fault and that of my ex-agency. We did not read the contract properly, which said whitening and not brightening products.

Anushka Sharma, who is one of the biggest names in Bollywood, has several times stated that she will not endorse something that will promote racism and sexism.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly once refused an offer of Rs 15 crore to endorse a fairness cream. The actor was not ready to endorse anything that promotes negative messages.

Actress Kangana Ranaut reportedly once refused a fairness cream endorsement for which was being offered of Rs 2 crore. She said that she has never understood the concept of fairness.

Actor Randeep Hooda also refused to endorse fairness products several times. He says that doesn't understand the obsession behind fair skin.

Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor refused to endorse fairness creams and said that there was a time she did not like to see herself in the mirror.

Ranbir Kapoor has also kept himself away from endorsing fairness creams. The heartthrob of Bollywood surely knows how to keep his fans happy.  

Priyanka had initially endorsed fairness products, but later, she regretted it and decided to never promote such products.

Credit: BollywoodLife

