Superb! Check out the first look of Huma Qureshi from the upcoming movie Valimai

MUMBAI : Actress Huma Qureshi has been very active on social media platforms. The actress keeps updating about her films and whereabouts to her fans. Recently the actress took to her social media platform where she unveiled the first look of her from Valimai. Huma shared a post, in which she was seen in a Kick-ass character holding a gun. She captioned the post as India’s biggest Action Thriller is here !!! Hindi Trailer out at 6:30 pm today. Actions speak louder than words!!

The new trailer of the film will be launched by superstars from the Industry. The film will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada. Well, the trailer will be launched in all the languages with the superstars of their respective industries. Huma took to her social media handle where she also revealed who will reveal the trailer of her much-awaited film.

Check out the post here:

The Hindi trailer of Valimai will be launched by Ajay Devgn. Huma shared a post, which he captioned as oo hoo !! Set the alarm for 6:30 PM! @ajaydevgn sir will be launching the #Valimai trailer in Hindi today!

The Telugu trailer of Ajith Kumar’s film will be launched by superstar Mahesh Babu. Sharing the poster from the film, she wrote, It’s almost here! Superstar @urstrulymahesh will be launching the #Valimai trailer in Telugu today at 6:30 PM

The Kannada trailer will be launched by Kichcha Sudeepa. Sharing the news, she wrote, Just in a few hours, baadshah @kichchasudeepa will be launching the #Valimai trailer in Kannada at 6:30 PM today!

On the work front, Huma Qureshi was last seen in the movie Bell Bottom where she shared the screen with Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor. The actress was also seen in the web series Mithya. Huma will be seen in upcoming films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Monica, O My Darling, and Double XL.

