Superb! Deepika Padukone followed her father’s steps to say ‘YES’ to Gehraiyaan movie

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone fans are going crazy ever since the teaser of her upcoming movie Gehraiyaan has come out. Fans have been showering love on the trailer and even the songs that have been released till now. Deepika Padukone in a latest interview revealed the process of her saying yes to the film.

Revealing that her father Prakash Padukone has always taught the actress to never be impulsive in life, Deepika quipped that she takes a couple of days to just live with the movie and that she has developed this process of not reacting then and there or making a decision on the score of the moment.

Talking about what she has learned from her father, she said, “I think if there is something that I have learnt from my father, it is that he has always taught me never to be impulsive. So that’s just my process of living with and just seeing, if it’s a story I have not liked, even 2 days later, 3 days later. Is it still something that I have not liked? Is there something that I am missing? Because I feel that your career is really those choices you make eventually.”

Talking about Gehraiyaan, Deepika Padukone said that it was the same with this movie. “I had liked it, I loved it. This was one of those narrations where he had come fully prepared with backgrounds, music and every scene had some kinda music playing for me to better visualise what this film is going to be. So he just did everything that he could on his part but I just needed that time to just say ‘ok am I ready for this?’ because it was also a big emotional commitment more than anything else.”

Credit: Bollywood Life