Superb! THIS director to launch Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri, details inside

MUMBAI: It is well known that superstar Salman Khan is all set to launch his niece Alizeh Agnihotri in Bollywood. Alizeh is Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Agnihotri's daughter. Reportedly, she has been taking acting lessons for the past two years, and now her ‘Mamu Jaan’ feels that she is ready to enter Bollywood. A few extra details about Alizeh's debut film have now come to the fore.

As per a report in Etimes, Salman Khan and Atul Agnihotri have locked in director Soumendra Padhi to helm Alizeh's debut film. He is the man behind the Jamtara web series that became immensely popular on the OTT platform. Reportedly, it has been a year since Salman Khan and his family have locked in on the director.

Alvira Agnihotri too has given her nod for Soumendra Padhi to direct her daughter in her debut film. A source told the portal, "Soumendra was finalized for Alizeh's first film for almost a year. However, it is not known yet in trade circles if at all there has been a change. So, as on date, it's Soumendra." The film is said to be backed by Salman Khan and Atul Agnihotri.

No official confirmation has been done as such. Reports suggest that Alizeh will be launched in a grand way and an event will be held for the big announcement. We can only wait until then.

On the work front, Salman Khan has Tiger Zinda Hai 3 with Katrina Kaif in the pipeline. His recently released film Antim: The Final Truth is ruling the theatres.

Credit: Bollywoodlife/ETimes