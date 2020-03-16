Superb! Have a look at Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's latest magazine cover shoot

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar exchanged wedding vows with long-time girlfriend Shibani Dandekar on February 19 in Khandala. Farhan and Shibani had been dating for around four years. Farhan and Shibani’s beautiful wedding ceremony was attended by Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker, and Ritesh Sidhwani.

The couple has featured on the cover of a magazine for the first time since their marriage. Farhan and Shibani took to their Instagram accounts on Tuesday to share the magazine cover, that read, "Meet the Akhtars." Farhan was in a blue outfit in the picture, while his wife wore shades of green. Shibani captioned the cover "My something blue."

Have a look.

Fans commented with heart and fire emojis on the post. Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar wrote, "Love," adding a heart-eyed emoji. Model Gabriella Demetriades dropped a fire emoji. Amrita Rao wrote "Love this," adding fire and red heart emojis. A friend of Shibani wrote, "Love the Akhtars."

Farhan and Shibani also revealed their love story, in which social media played a very important role. Farhan said, "The first time we met was actually on a show that I was hosting for a TV channel and Shibani was one of the contestants. We always knew about each other but we didn’t really speak that much during that time. And then post the show, we just stayed in touch over Twitter or Instagram messaging." Shibani then joked, “Yeah, he just slipped into my DMs."

Shibani further recalled that Farhan even asked her out for coffee in a message, which she found strange since they hadn't formed any kind of friendship. However, she agreed as he seemed like a really nice guy, but they ended up on a very awkward first date. Shibani shared that it was a breakfast date at 10:30 am followed by another silent movie night-dinner date. While she made up her mind that this is not working, Farhan penned her a series of long messages in his witty and charming style.

Shibani said, “This is the moment when I realised that Farhan can express best only via words. That is his strength."

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

Credits: Hindustan Times