Superb! Here is some good news for Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty fans

MUMBAI: Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty make for one of the most beautiful and adorable couple. They first met inside the Bigg Boss OTT house and formed a good bond. Both of them expressed feelings for each other in the house and are happily dating even after coming out of the house.

Their followers can expect some good news soon. They are not in a hurry to get engaged or married, but there is good news on the professional front.

A media portal states, "Many people are approaching them together for projects as a couple. They are in talks for a couple of music videos. Fans will get some good news in the coming week. They are getting good work opportunities and want to focus on that. Raqesh Bapat is also in talks for a couple of web shows," said the source.

The actor has gelled with Shamita’s family. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, the couple travelled to Alibaug with the latter’s family. They were spotted in Mumbai while leaving for their destination.

On Valentine’s Day, Shamita and Raqesh made adorable and heartwarming posts, confessing their love and wishing each other on the day.

Credits: Bollywood Life