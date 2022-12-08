Superb! This is how actress Mona Singh reacts to people questioning her casting as ‘Laal’s’ mother in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, Check it out

MUMBAI: Also read:OMG! Exhibitors reduce 1300 shows of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha for unexpected turnout

Laal Singh Chaddha has released and is a remake of the iconic film, ‘Forrest Gump’ that starred Tom Hanks in the lead role. The film stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles.

Now, actress Mona Singh has come to defend her character as her casting was receiving a lot of criticism as she plays the mother of Aamir Khan’s character in the film. The actress, being 40, plays mother to the 57-year old actor in the movie and this has catered to some negative attention.

After the trailer was launched, many netizens thought that it was wrong to cast Mona in the role. They pointed out that Sally Field, who played mother to the character of Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump was 48 then, while Tom was 38 years old. This seemed like an acceptable age gap.

Now, Mona Singh reacts to these comments and rationally points out that she is playing mother to Laal Singh Chaddha and not Aamir Khan. She said in an interview with another news portal, “there was the whole thing going on. I didn’t want to talk about it before because I wanted people to see the movie. And I am an actor. I am not playing Aamir Khan’s mother, I am playing Laal’s mother. As Laal ages, I age in the movie.”

The actress explained how it wasn’t Aamir Khan’s biopic where is 57 and she was 40 and then playing a mother could be wrong. She added that she didn’t once think that she was doing the wrong thing and was confident that most people wouldn’t question the age gap after they watch the film.

