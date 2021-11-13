SUPERB! This is how Alia Bhatt reacted to Neetu Kapoor's 'gained confidence' post

MUMBAI: Neetu Kapoor will be seen in the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. This marks her return to films after the death of her husband, actor Rishi Kapoor.

The veteran actress recently shared a post about completing the shooting of Jug Jugg Jeeyo and it garnered lovely reaction from everyone including Alia Bhatt who is dating Neetu's actor son Ranbir Kapoor.

Neetu had shared a selfie in her look for the film and written on Instagram, “Finally wrapped #jugjuggjeeyo (hearts emoji) was such a wonderful experience made some lovely friends, gained confidence which was so needed at that time.. this movie will always be very special.” Neetu was seen with mehendi on her hands, dressed in traditional attire paired with jewellery, hinting at her look for a scene as she clicked a selfie in her vanity van.

Taking to the comment section, Alia Bhatt wrote, “So pretty (heart emoji).” Her sister Shaheen Bhatt wrote, “Yaaaaay”. Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor called her the “Most beautiful”. Kiara Advani, who co-stars in the film, wrote, “You are very special” with a few heart emojis. Anil Kapoor, who stars opposite Neetu in the film, also dropped a few heart emojis in the comments section.

Talking about Jug Jugg Jeeyo, it stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. It has been shot in Chandigarh and other parts of India.

