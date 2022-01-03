Superb! This is how Bollywood couples plan to ring in the new year

MUMBAI: With the new year just around the corner, Bollywood couples are off to other destinations to welcome 2022. This will be a much-needed break amidst their busy schedule.

Here's how these Bollywood couples will welcome the new year.

1. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor left to an undisclosed location to celebrate the new year. The couple were spotted at the airport on Tuesday, December 28, dressed in casuals. On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together on screen for the first time in Bramhastra.

2. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been dating for some time but have been tight-lipped about their relationship. They are usually papped together attending parties and outings. The duo was spotted at the airport reportedly flying to Maldives for their vacation.

3. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be celebrating their new year in their new lavish house. The actors recently shifted to their new home in Mumbai. They also shared a cute hand-in-hand picture from their sea-facing house. On the work front, Vicky is prepping for Laxman Utekar's film, and Katrina has also resumed shooting for her upcoming film Merry Christmas.

4. Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are currently vacationing in the Maldives. Recently, Disha shared a breathtaking picture wearing a red bikini and posing for the camera. Tiger also shared a glimpse of his vacation by posting a video of him from the beachside.

5. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone left the city to celebrate their new year in the Maldives. They kept their fashion statement on point with their airport look recently. Ranveer was seen donning a tan brown leather jacket, chunky sunglasses, and a black hat, Meanwhile, Deepika opted for a white-coloured top and muted brown pants.

6. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have also opted for a beach vacation in the Maldives. Not just new year, the couple also celebrated Twinkle's birthday there.

7. Anuskha Sharma and Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently in South Africa with their daughter Vamika. The couple will be celebrating their new year in South Africa itself as Virat has an ongoing series against South Africa.

Credits: India Today