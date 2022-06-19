Superb! Jackie Shroff aka Jaggu Dada’s 8-bedroom luxurious Mumbai home is a sight to see

Ram Lakhan fame Jackie Shroff has recently marked his digital debut under Harman Baweja’s production house co-starring Sikander Kher and many others

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/19/2022 - 12:00
movie_image: 
Superb! Jackie Shroff aka Jaggu Dada’s 8-bedroom luxurious Mumbai home is a sight to see

MUMBAI: Born and brought up in Mumbai itself, Jackie Shroff made his debut in the Hindi film industry with the 1982 movie Swami Dada. He gained recognition when he played the lead role in the 1983 movie Hero. He was considered one of the most good-looking actors of his generation and it would be the right thing to say that he still maintains that aura and that dashing personality.

Also Read: Koffee with Karan: Exclusive! Tiger Shroff to grace the show

Well, to reach the position where he is now currently, Jackie Shroff had to struggle a lot and make his way into the film industry without any filmy background. He then joined a local company as a travel agent and started supporting himself and his family. It was during that time an advertising agent spotted this handsome young man and asked if he would be interested in modelling. Jackie then went to the agency and did a photo shoot which launched him in the path of modelling.

Also Read: Koffee with Karan: Exclusive! Tiger Shroff to grace the show

Born as Jaikishan Kakubhai Shroff, Jackie Shroff now resides in a posh 8-BHK sea facing apartment in Mumbai with his family.

Jackie became an instant star when Subhash Ghai launched him as a lead actor in Hero, and after that, he went on to star in several other movies - Ram Lakhan, Tridev, Parinda, Saudagar, Angaar, Sapne Sajan Ke, Gardish, Khalnayak, 1942: A Love Story, Rangeela, Agnisakshi, Border, Shapath, and others.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Jackie Shroff was last seen playing the role of the lead antagonist in the 2021 movie Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Credit: Times Now

Bollywood movies Jackie Shroff Ram Lakhan Mission Kashmir Yaadein 100 Days Tiger Shroff TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/19/2022 - 12:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Amazing! A sneak-peek into drama queen Rakhi Sawant’s dream house in Dubai
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant now owns a luxurious and plush apartment in Dubai. Taking to social media, Rakhi...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Abhimanyu and Akshara’s married life going through a tough time
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Exclusive! Padmaavat fame actor Raza Murad roped in for OTT film ‘Saazish’
MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
Interesting! Pankaj Tripathi featured in this role in Abhishek Bachchan's film, Run
MUMBAI: Pankaj Tripathi has been one of the most hardworking actors in Bollywood. He’s been a part of showbiz since...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Terrible! Sai left in a dilemma with Bhavani’s support to Pakhi
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ star cast featuring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor graces the set of COLORS’ ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’
MUMBAI : This weekend, the fun and action soars higher than ever as the cast of ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ grace the show. The...
Recent Stories
Interesting! Pankaj Tripathi featured in this role in Abhishek Bachchan's film, Run
Interesting! Pankaj Tripathi featured in this role in Abhishek Bachchan's film, Run
Latest Video