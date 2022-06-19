Superb! Jackie Shroff aka Jaggu Dada’s 8-bedroom luxurious Mumbai home is a sight to see

MUMBAI: Born and brought up in Mumbai itself, Jackie Shroff made his debut in the Hindi film industry with the 1982 movie Swami Dada. He gained recognition when he played the lead role in the 1983 movie Hero. He was considered one of the most good-looking actors of his generation and it would be the right thing to say that he still maintains that aura and that dashing personality.

Well, to reach the position where he is now currently, Jackie Shroff had to struggle a lot and make his way into the film industry without any filmy background. He then joined a local company as a travel agent and started supporting himself and his family. It was during that time an advertising agent spotted this handsome young man and asked if he would be interested in modelling. Jackie then went to the agency and did a photo shoot which launched him in the path of modelling.

Born as Jaikishan Kakubhai Shroff, Jackie Shroff now resides in a posh 8-BHK sea facing apartment in Mumbai with his family.

Jackie became an instant star when Subhash Ghai launched him as a lead actor in Hero, and after that, he went on to star in several other movies - Ram Lakhan, Tridev, Parinda, Saudagar, Angaar, Sapne Sajan Ke, Gardish, Khalnayak, 1942: A Love Story, Rangeela, Agnisakshi, Border, Shapath, and others.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Jackie Shroff was last seen playing the role of the lead antagonist in the 2021 movie Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Credit: Times Now