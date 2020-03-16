Superb! John Abraham, Ritesh Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill to share the screen space for a multi-starrer project directed by Sajid Khan

Bollywood actors John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi, and Shehnaaz Gill have been locked for Sajid Khan’s multi starrer project titled 100%

MUMBAI:  Bollywood actors John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi, and Shehnaaz Gill will come together to share screen space in a multi-starrer directed by Sajid Khan. The film has been titled '100%'. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala.

The film is set against the backdrop of the big Indian wedding and the crazy world of spies, promises to be a joy ride full of comedy, action and chaos!

Expected to hit the floors in early 2023, the film is slated to release in Diwali 2023.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series presents a Guilty By Association Media production '100%'. Directed by Sajid Khan, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Amar Butala.

On the work front, John Abraham was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Ek Villain Returns while Ritesh Deshmukh is busy solving hilarious cases in Case Toh Banta Hai. Nora Fatehi on the other hand has resumed the judge’s seat in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa alongside Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit and Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make his big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.


Credit: The Free Press Journal

Latest Video