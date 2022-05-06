Superb! Kiara Advani's luxury car collection will leave you amazed

MUMBAI: Kiara Advani made her debut in Grazing Goat Pictures' 2014 comedy drama film, Fugly, opposite newcomer Mohit Marwah, Vijender Singh, Arfi Lamba, and Jimmy Shergill. Kiara recently been honored with Life Membership of International Film And Television Club of Asian Academy Of Film & Television by Sandeep Marwah. She is currently at the best phase of her career as her film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is running successfully at the box office.

She has earned the credibility of being one of the most promising actresses in the current generation of actors. She has also acquired a taste for finer things in life. She has a range of luxurious cars, which she often takes out to cruise around the city.

Audi A8L

Kiara Advani gifted herself the brand new German car in December last year. As per the Carwale report, the Audi A8L is powered by a three-litre V6 petrol engine that is mated to an electric motor with a 10Ah lithium-ion battery. The luxury sedan is priced at Rs 1.58 crore.

The Shershaah actress is often spotted in her BMW X5. The car comes with a 3 litre, inline 6 turbo diesel engine that can generate a maximum power of 261 bhp and a torque of 620 Nm. Kiara Advani’s car also has an attractive all-wheel drive. The luxury sedan comes at Rs 77.90 lakh.

Mercedes-Benz E220D

The swanky ride is powered by a 1950cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, CDC engine that produces up to 192 bhp of maximum power and a maximum torque of 400Nm at 1600 rpm. It can reach top speeds of 240 kms/hour and can go from 0-100 kms/hour within 7.4 seconds. The car is worth Rs 71.79 lakh.

BMW 530D

It is one of the coolest variants of the BMW series. The car offers an engine putting out 261 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 620 Nm @ 2000 rpm of max power and max torque, respectively. The five-seater luxury car retails at Rs 74.50 lakh in India.

Kiara Advani is all set for family-entertainer Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Directed by Raj Mehta, JugJugg Jeeyo is scheduled to release on June 24. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Kohli, and Varun Dhawan.

