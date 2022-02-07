Superb! Look where Mouni and Suraj’s staying in Kashmir

MUMBAI: Mouni Roy tied the knot with her long-time beau Suraj Nambiar on 27th January 2022 in Goa. Mouni and Suraj had a Malayali wedding ceremony followed by a Bengali ceremony in Goa. The pre-wedding functions also included a Haldi and Mehendi ceremony. Many B-town celebrities were seen at the gala wedding events of the actress. The actress’ friend along with her shared the pictures from her wedding venue on their social media handle. The actress and her husband Suraj are currently enjoying their honeymoon in the snow-capped mountains. The couple escaped the city life to enjoy a relaxing and romantic honeymoon in a scenic location.

Also read: Delightful! Mouni Roy Wedding: No tears for Mouni Roy, she is the happiest Bride-to-be in THESE Videos from her wedding Celebrations! Check It Out!

Mouni Roy took to her social media platforms and shared a beautiful picture from her honeymoon. She captioned the pictures as presently SunMoon-ing!!!!!! @nambiar13

Taking to her social media handle, Mouni Roy shared a series of pictures from her honeymoon in snow-capped mountains. In the first sets of pictures which she shared with her fans, she wrote: What I see! what am reading! #SunMoon-ing

On the other hand, Mouni Roy’s husband Suraj Nambiar too took to his social media handle, where he took the tour of her house in Kashmir. The video shows the beautiful snow-covered mountain from their house.

Check out the video here

In one other set of pictures, Mouni Roy was seen posing for the camera while she enjoys the snow view from her house. She holds a book in her hand. She captioned it as The rooms were very still, while the pages were softly turned and the winter sunshine crept in to touch the bright heads & happy faces with white greetings.

In one of her latest posts, Mouni Roy gave a sneak peek of her honeymoon tour from the valley. She was seen wearing a grey sweater along with black leggings. She captioned it as Yesterday.

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in the movie Velle. She will next be seen in the film Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan. She will be seen in a negative lead in the film. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: WOW ! Mouni Roy Wedding: A lavish Pool Party for the Guests of Mouni-Suraj Wedding In Goa!