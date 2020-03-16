Superb! From luxurious home to designer bags, check out the super expensive possessions of filmmaker Karan Johar

MUMBAI: Karan Johar is the richest director in India. His net worth is close to ₹1500 crores. He charges around ₹10 crores for each film. And Karan Johar doesn't shy away from owning these luxuries. So, let's have a look at some of the uber-expensive things owned by Karan Johar.

Karan Johar bought a swanky penthouse located on the 12th floor of The Residency in 2010. It is an 8,000-square-foot duplex situated on Carter Road, Bandra and reportedly cost him around ₹30 crores.

Karan Johar owns Dharma Production, one of the biggest production houses in the country. His office is a sprawling 18,000 square-foot space, done tastefully by the interior designer Simone Dubash Pundole.

The Student of the Year director owns several swanky and luxurious cars. That includes an Audi A8 L worth ₹1.5 crores, a Mercedes Maybach S3500 worth ₹2 crores, a BMW 760 worth ₹2.5 crores, a BMW 745 ₹1.7 crores and a Range Rover Vogue worth ₹2.3 crores.

Karan is a sneaker aficionado and has a groovy collection. He owns pieces from Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, and Balenciaga, among others. He owns a Versace x 2Chainz, which cost him $1,343 or about ₹95,000 and a Balenciaga Metallic sneakers costing around ₹75,000.

He can often be seen donning luxurious bags and being an absolute fashion icon. He has a great collection of bags which includes a blood-red Louis Vuitton x Supreme Epi Keepall Bandouliere bag worth ₹2 lakhs and a Gucci 'GG Supreme tote with Embroidered Angry Cat' bag worth ₹1 lakh.

He owns a number of uber-cool jackets including a Libertine space writing flight jacket worth ₹1,37,280, a Balenciaga Colorblocked Nylon Oversized Track Jacket worth ₹1,80,000, and a Valentino camouflage jacket which costs around ₹1 lakh.

Credit: ScoopWhoop