SUPERB! Nikita Sharma to share the screen with Sanjay Dutt in this film

MUMBAI: Popular Television actress Nikita Sharma will be seen sharing the screen with Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. The actress took to her social media handle to announce the news with her fans.

Also read: Nikita Sharma shares her travel plans to shoot her upcoming projects!

Taking to her social media account, actress Nikita Sharma shared a beautiful picture of her along with Sanjay Dutt and producer Rohandeep Singh. The actress wrote, What a delightful experience to meet such a humble and charismatic human being @duttsanjay @rohandeep987 @jumpingtomatomarketing Big announcement soon #producerdiary

Take a look!

Well, the actress didn’t reveal the name of the project yet as she is waiting for the production house to make the big announcement first. It will be interesting to know what the film will be all about and what her character will be like. The actress was last seen on the Television show Akbar Ka Bal Birbal on Star Bharat Channel where she was seen in the character of a Naagin. She was also seen in the Goddess Lakshmi character in the show Mahakali- Anth hi Aarambh hai which was aired on Colors TV.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in the movie KGF: Chapter 2 along with Yash, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj. The film is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. He will be next seen in Prithviraj with Akshay Kumar and Sonu Sood. Apart from these two films, he will be also seen in Shamshera and The Good Maharaja.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Nikita Sharma shares her travel plans to shoot her upcoming projects!