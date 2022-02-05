Superb! Nysa Devgn and Mihikaa Rampal get together, give us major friendship goals

Ever since Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan walked for ace designed Manish Malhotra's fashion show at FDCIX Lakme Fashion Week Show, the star kid has been in the limelight. Every now and then, her party pictures go viral on the internet.
MUMBAI: Ever since Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan walked for ace designed Manish Malhotra's fashion show at FDCIX Lakme Fashion Week Show, the star kid has been in the limelight. Every now and then, her party pictures go viral on the internet. Recently, her friend Orhan Awatramani shared several photos on his Instagram handle, wherein she can be seen partying with Arjun Rampal's elder daughter, Mahikaa Rampal. 

In the pictures, Nysa and Mihikaa are seen enjoying and posing for pictures with their friends. Dressed in their best, the star daughters are all smiles for the camera.

Have a look.

Earlier in an interview with a news portal, Arjun had spoken about Mihikaa’s career plans. Although he was not sure what she wanted to be, the actor had stated that she is into theatres and seemed to enjoy them too.

Nysa, on the other hand, is one of the most sought-after star kids on the block. She is sure to get clicked by the paparazzi every time she steps out when she is in town. Ajay too had recently revealed that to this moment Nysa has shown her disinterest in joining Bollywood.

On the work front, Arjun will next be seen in ‘Dhaakad’ co-starring Kangana Ranaut and Divya Dutta. Nysa's parents, Ajay Devgn and Kajol, are busy with their upcoming projects. Ajay was recently seen in Runway 34, co-starring Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan. He will be next seen in Maidaan, Thank God, Drishyam 2, and Bholaa. Kajol, on the other hand, will be seen in Salaam Venky. 

Latest Video