Superb! Padmini Kolhapure, Zeenat Aman, and Pyarelal ji to hold 10 shows in the USA

MUMBAI: Veteran Bollywood actors Zeenat Aman, Padmini Kolhapure, and Pyarelal ji have come together to present the Lakmikant-Pyarelal US musical concert tour by Pyarelal and other Indian musicians. The actors are

Laxmikant passed away in 1998 but Pyarelal continues to honour their 35-year-long partnership by keeping Laxmikant's name in all his musical endeavours.

There will be 10 shows in the USA in May.

A source says, "The rehearsals have begun. Padmini and Zeenat have been busy with the nitty-gritty of the show. The modalities are fast being worked out and it's most likely to be jam-packed in most cities where they perform. Plus, one more actor is likely to join Zeenat and Padmini. As Padmini and Zeenat have done many films with Laxmikant Pyarelal as the composers and both actresses confirmed their availability, the organisers have made the arrangements for the travel and stay of Pyarelal saab, Zeenat and Padmini."

The aim of the concert is to celebrate retro music and memories and connect with music lovers across the world. The actors' rehearsals are on.

The event is organised by Prria Haider Productions and Slpendid Global Entertainment Inc, owned by Prria Haider and Mehboob Haider.

Credits: TOI