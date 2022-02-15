Superb! Raqesh Bapat carves a sculpture with this special person, and it is not Shamita Shetty

MUMBAI: Raqesh Bapat is talented at sculpting. He has often shown his talent to the world. Now, he has taken up his hobby again, while spending a relaxed time with Shamita Shetty and her family in Alibaug.

Shamita Shetty took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of Raqesh creating another beautiful sculpture with her mother Sunanda Shetty. She posted a video of Raqesh making a portrait sculpture.

In the video, Shamita takes a turn around Raqesh and her mother who are busy with the sculpture. She asks him what his new creation is. To this Raqesh replies that he was trying to make Lord Shiva’s sculpture.

Have a look.Shamita Shetty gives a glimpse into Raqesh Bapat carving a Shiva sculpture with her mother; watch

The actor gets along with Shamita’s family. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, the couple travelled to Alibaug with the her family.

On Valentine’s Day, Shamita and Raqesh made adorable posts confessing their love.

Few days ago, Raqesh and Shamita were spotted outside a jewellery store in Mumbai.

Credits: TOI

