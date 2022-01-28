Superb! Salman Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, and Manushi Chhillar nail their airport looks

MUMBAI: The who’s who of Bollywood was spotted at Mumbai's airport.

Salman Khan was clicked by the shutterbugs at the airport in Mumbai. The star looked dapper as he wore a black shirt with black trousers for his airport look. On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in the music video Main Chala. The song was sung by Guru Randhawa and Iulia Vantur. He will be seen next in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. He has a cameo in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. Salman will also be seen in an extended cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s most awaited film Pathan.

Jasmin Bhasin was snapped at the airport by the lensmen in Mumbai. On the work front, the actress was seen in the television show Bigg Boss Season 14. She also appeared on the reality show Fear Factor: Khaitron Ke Khiladi – Made in India where she was the second runner-up. The actress has also made her debut in Tamil films with the movie Vaanam. This year, the actress will be making her debut in the Punjabi film industry with Honeymoon.

Model Manushi Chhillar was clicked by the lensmen at the airport. She wore a white crop top with brown trousers. She matched her looked with stylish sunglasses too. She was also seen clicking pictures with some of her fans at the airport. Manushi is the winner of the Miss World 2017 pageant. She will be soon making her Bollywood debut with the film Prithviraj with Akshay Kumar. The film will be directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Aditya Chopra. It is expected to release in April 2022.

