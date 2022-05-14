Superb! Salman Khan's first look from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is unmissable

Salman Khan's much talked about movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali finally hit the floors. The announcement was recently made by Pooja Hegde, who is playing the lead role in the Farhad Samji directorial.
MUMBAI: Salman Khan's much talked about movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali finally hit the floors. The announcement was recently made by Pooja Hegde, who is playing the lead role in the Farhad Samji directorial. The actress took to her Instagram account and posted a pic of herself from the sets as she shared her excitement about beginning the shooting.

Now, Salman has presented his first look from the sets. The actor was seen sporting long tresses and his signature topaz bracelet in the picture where he is captured in action. “Shooting commences for my new film ….” Salman captioned the picture.

Also read WOW: Are Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal expecting their FIRST CHILD?

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali also stars Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal in pivotal roles. Shehnaz Gill is also reportedly planning to mark her Bollywood debut with this Salman Khan starrer.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the team will be shooting at the Golden Tobacco factory in Vile Parle for a 10-day schedule wherein the team had built two huge sets. “One of the sets is that of a metro station. The first scene will be filmed at this set-up. Shooting at a real metro station was not feasible due to crowd management problems, so the makers chose to erect a huge set instead,” a source was quoted saying.

Also read Explosive! Times these Bollywood actors were criticized for their double-standards

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

Credits: TOI
 

