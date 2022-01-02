Superb! Sara Ali Khan's adventurous avatar in this throwback video is unmissable

MUMBAI: With 2021 nearing its end, actors are sharing the best moments from the year in recap videos.

After Malaika Arora dropped a recap video, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram on to share her 2021 throwback video.

Sara shared her adventurous avatar in the video in which the actress can be seen swimming in pool and river, walking on beaches, running in a valley, trekking on a mountain, and cycling on a hill. She captioned the video as, "Moments of 2021 that made me feel most alive."

Have a look.VIRAL! Watch Sara Ali Khan's adventurous avatar in 2021 throwback video

The actress is currently receiving love for her performance in 'Atrangi Re'. She portrays Rinku Sooryavanshi, a free-spirited girl who gets forcefully married to Vishu (Dhanush) but actually loves Sajjad Ali Khan (Akshay Kumar).

Credits: DNA India