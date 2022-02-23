Superb! These pictures of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding are unmissable

MUMBAI: Farhan and Shibani got married in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends. The duo tied the knot at a farmhouse in Khandala, a hill station close to Mumbai, after dating each other for more than four years.

The actor sported a tuxedo with a matching bow. Shibani wore an off-shoulder red gown teamed with a veil of the same colour.

Taking to his social media handle, Farhan posted a bunch of loved-up photos with his partner. Ditching a traditional ceremony for a modern one, the bride and groom opted for shades of red and black (respectively) as they said 'I Do' in front of their closest friends and family.

"We are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration, however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together," Farhan added in his caption.

Have a look.

Shibani also shared her favourite moments and captioned it saying, "The most magical day of my life!"

She also shared that she wore her 'DREAM wedding dress' that was designed by Shaleena Nathani, and created by the label Jade by Monica and Karishma.

Have a look.

The wedding was attended by Farhan and Shibani's friends from the industry, including actors Hrithik Roshan, Saqib Saleem, Rhea Chakraborty, filmmaker Farah Khan, Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar, music composers Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, and Loy Mendonsa among others.

Credits: TOI