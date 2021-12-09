Superb! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to sign a film together post marriage

MUMBAI: Amid Vicky-Katrina’s wedding buzz, an interest regarding the couple has come up. Katrina Kaif has already worked with beau Vicky Kaushal’s father and soon-to-be father-in-law Sham Kaushal in films.

Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal has been in the showbiz industry for decades now as a veteran stunt coordinator. Beginning his career from the 80s, he has choreographed stunt scenes for several stars, such as Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and more.

He has several films under his credit, such as ‘Krrish’, ‘Kaminey’, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Dhoom:3’, ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’, ‘Phantom’ and ‘Rajneeti’. Reportedly, Sham Kaushal wanted Katrina Kaif to ‘hide’ during the action sequence in ‘Phantom’. However, it was the actress who simply refused to remain in the shadows owing to her character who was a RAW agent, and went ahead to perform stunts in the films.

Meanwhile, according to Bollywood Life, Vicky and Katrina are seriously contemplating signing a film together post marriage. The actors are likely to take it up after completing work on their other projects, post their honeymoon.

Katrina and Vicky have apparently been flooded with offers of films to play the lead pair ever since their relationship became official, and they feel that now the time is just right to cash in. The said film is reportedly going to be with a big production house, headed by a close friend where both play the lead.

