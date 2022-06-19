Superb! Vidyut Jammwal owns these stunningly expensive wheels

MUMBAI: Vidyut Jammwal is not only an actor but also a martial artist, producer, stuntman, and action choreographer. Best known for his action roles in Commando film series, ge is also a practitioner of Kalaripayattu. Vidyut is one of the most favoured action stars in Bollywood. Not just reel life, his real life is also full of adventures. The actor has created his own name and made a humongous fortune. Today, let’s have look at some of his expensive car and bike collection.

He made his acting debut with a Tamil film but gained recognition after he played a negative role in John Abraham’s Force. Later, he went on to work in hit films like Commando, Baadshaho, Junglee, and many more. Currently, the actor is gearing up for the release of the sequel of his 2020 film, Khuda Haafiz.

Just like a few Bollywood stars, even Vidyut Jammwal is a motorhead and has an amazing collection of bikes and cars. Scroll below to have a look at the cars and bikes parked in his garage.

Triumph Rocket 3 R

As per Autobizz, the bike that costs around Rs 20 Lakh was gifted to Vidyut Jammwal by his manager. The massive vehicle perfectly fits with actor’s personality. The vehicle comes with an enormous 2.5-litre, triple-cylinder engine that produces 164bhp of power along with 221Nm of torque.

Ducati Diavel

He also owns a Ducati Diavel which the actor had purchased in 2019 and during the time, he had bought it for around, Rs 19 lakhs. Reportedly, it produces a maximum power output of 159.6Bhp @9250 RPM and has an ARAI mileage of 10 kmpl with a fuel tank capacity of 17 litres.

Porsche Cayenne

Other than bikes, Vidyut Jammwal also owns an SUV from the German Automaker. Reportedly, it costs around Rs.1.20 crore and the actor has been often spotted with the vehicle.

Jaguar XF

The Jaguar XF is Vidyut’s favourite vehicle which he normally takes for his shoots and events. The variant that the actor owns is in white colour and costs around Rs 55 Lakh.

Lamborghini Huracan

Vidyut Jammwal seems to love the colour white a lot; all his cars are the same colour including the Lamborghini. In India, the price for the swanky vehicle starts from Rs 3.2 Crore.

On the personal front, Vidyut Jamwal and Nandita Mahtani got engaged on September 1 last year after the actor proposed to the fashion designer in his signature Commando style. The duo visited the Taj Mahal in Agra to mark the special occasion.

