Superstar Prabhas ready to kickstart shooting for his next movie

MUMBAI: Superstar Prabhas had a very successful 2019 with his blockbuster movie Saaho charting massive numbers at the box office. The actor is all set for his next release and made the news official.

Prabhas took to social media to announce that he will resume shooting for his next movie with the caption,

"Elated to share that I’m resuming shooting for my upcoming film. Looking forward to a fun schedule."

Prabhas' next movie is again going to be a Pan-India release and will see Pooja Hegde with the actor. The movie will be produced by Gopi Krishna Movies and UV creations. The movie will be directed by Radha Krishna in Telugu and will be simultaneously dubbed in other languages.

The actor enjoys not only Pan-Indian fandom but people around the world are crazy about the Baahubali superstar. Prabhas made his Bollywood debut with the magnum opus Saaho and took the nation by a storm with the high octane thriller.