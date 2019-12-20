News

Superstar Salman Khan's much-awaited film "Dabangg 3", hitting theatres today shall also witness a same day release on Picturetime’s digital mobile theatre

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Dec 2019 07:12 PM

MUMBAI: Picturetime in collaboration with Cinemawale have set up these digital theatres in the interiors of Maharashtra in district Vaduth, Satara and Tasgaon, Sangli.

These mobile theatres put up by Picture Time Digiplex, a mobile theatre company that uses these theatres to take films to rural areas where there are no theatre screens are 150 seaters equipped with air condition and 5.1 dolby system that give you an experience of watching a film in a high tech theatre.

On Dabangg 3 being released on Picturetime’s digital theatre  and being taken to the core interiors of Maharashtra where great cinema watching experience is still a dream, Sushil Chaudhary, CEO, Picturetime says 

“One of the main aim of Picturetime is to take 

newly released films to the interiors of India where cinema isn’t accessible and  that too multiplex kind of cinema watching experience that is still oblivious to many. In a country such as ours, where the love for cinema is unparalleled, everyone deserves to watch films. And a popular franchise like  Dabangg being screened in the interiors of Maharashtra, in districts like Sangli and Satara, it is matter of great pride for us that Picturetime is living up to its purpose and taking cinema to people”.

Picturetime shall host 3 to 4 screenings of Dabangg 3 in a day.

