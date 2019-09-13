Superstar Singer: THIS makes Dharmendra extremely emotional

MUMBAI: Dharmendra along with Karan and Sunny Deol recently graced the stage of Superstar Singer. They came to promote the upcoming film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. During the show, Dharmendra got overwhelmed as he was reminded of his hometown, Sahnewal.

Fans of Dharmendra know that he is extremely attached to his roots and his hometown, Sahnewal. Often while remembering the good old days, Dharmendra tears up and one such instance happened on the sets of the reality singing show. During the show, Jay Bhanushali asked Dharmendra to look at a video clip of his hometown, Sahnewal. While watching the clip, the yesteryear star got extremely emotional and took a trip down memory lane. Dharmendra saw the railway track near which he used to sit and wait for his turn to go to Mumbai to pursue his dream of becoming an actor. Dharmendra was one of the most loved superstars of 70s and 80s and many of his films were blockbusters. In the video, he is taken through his old school as well as the sweet shop of which he used love Lassi and Gajar Ka Halwa.

While watching the clip, Dharmendra got extremely emotional and couldn’t fight back his tears. He narrated stories from his childhood and said that he is deeply attached to Sahnewal as he grew up there. Dharmendra even informed everyone that he had been staying in Sahnewal even before partition took place. Seeing Dharamendra tear up, Sunny Deol also got emotional and his grandson Karan also was overcome with emotions. On seeing the clip, Dharmendra said, “Rula Diya Naa Yaar’ (You made me cry).

