Superstar Yash makes sure he brings the best with his character in KGF 2

MUMBAI: Creating a roar with his character Rocky already, superstar Yash took the nation by a storm in KGF Chapter 1 winning hearts not just in the Southern zone but all across the nation and the audiences loved all the action sequences. The superstar's entry received whistles and applause where the fans continue to drool over the superstar's physique and loved how well defined he looks!

Superstar Yash has been training rigorously and is not compromising even a bit, from the past six months for KGF Chapter 2 for even a ten minutes part. Imagine! Known for his artistry, he is sure on giving the audiences something bigger and better in terms of content and also his signature of having the most impactful entry scenes. Yash is all set to show a brand new avatar of Rocky and we can't wait.

The makers this time are sure to bring more thrill and action to the upcoming Chapter of KGF and will have the second part of the story unfold. The fans have been extremely excited ever since the movie was announced. The KGF Chapter 1 has been a blockbuster already and the fans have already declared KGF Chapter 2 to be a sure shot hit.

KGF Chapter 2 is all set to hit the screens in July, 2020. Another exciting piece of news is that Raveena Tandon is also going to be a part of this project which has created a buzz filled with excitement already.