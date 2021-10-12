Suriya releases motion poster of Tamil courtroom drama 'Jai Bhim'

MUMBAI: Multiple award-winning Tamil actor Suriya on Monday shared a captivating motion poster from the courtroom drama "Jai Bhim". The upcoming film will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, starting from November 2, but the poster has doubled the hype building up around the movie.

The motion poster introduces Suriya in a powerful narrative setting, reminding his fans about the legal personalities who fought for social uplift. The film, which also showcases the talents of Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan and Lijo Mol Jose, is also about the struggles of certain sections of people in a divided society.

"Jai Bhim" has been written and directed by T.J. Gnanavel. The music is by Sean Roldan, which is the industry name of Tamil composer Raghavendra Raja Rao. Suriya and his wife and co-star Jyotika have produced the movie under the 2D Entertainment banner.

