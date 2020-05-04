News

Suriya's heroine in 'Aruvaa' is Raashi Khanna

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 May 2020 11:37 AM

MUMBAI: The heroine of Tamil superstar Suriya's new film is confirmed. "Aruvaa", directed by hitmaker Hari, will star Raashi Khanna opposite Suriya.

The news was confirmed by Raashi herself in a question-answer session with fans on social media, according to a report in timesofindia.com.

"Aranmanai 3 and a film with Suriya sir under Hari sir's direction in Tamil.. Will give more clarity about two projects in Telugu that are under discussions, once the lockdown is over," Raashi wrote, in response to the query of a fan, who asked her what films she has coming up.

"Aruvaaa is one of the most awaited upcoming Tamil films, since the project marks the reunion of Suriya and Hari. The actor-director duo have worked together in the blockbuster cop action franchise comprising "Singam", "Singam 2" and "Singam 3" in the past.

They have also collaborated on the superhits "Aaru" and "Vel" in the past, which makes "Aruvaa" Suriya's sixth film with Hari.

Tags Suriya Aruvaa Raashi Khanna Singam Singam 2 Singam 3 Aaru Vel TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Kapoor family and friends bid final farewell to...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Meet late actor Irrfan Khan's family

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here