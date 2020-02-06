”Surpasses my expectations with her discipline, form and focus”: Vaibhavi Merchant on working with Disha in Malang after ‘slow motion’

MUMBAI: Actress Disha Patani is not just known for her impressive on-screen presence but also, has always won us over with her skills and avatars. With Malang, we are witnessing Disha yet again giving the best dance moves and hook steps. Vaibhavi Merchant who choreographed the actress for the evergreen song ‘slow motion’ of Bharat has once again worked with her in her upcoming film, Malang and this is what she has to say!

“Disha is a very very hardworking and dedicated actor who puts in more than her 100 percent. She is extremely passionate about dancing and surpasses my expectations with her discipline, form and focus. Her work is only getting better and better with each film. It’s been a pleasure working with her once again on Malang”, shares Vaibhavi on working with the actress after ‘slow motion’ rage that took over the nation.

Her hook-step from ‘slow motion’ which starred Disha dressed in a yellow saree became a symbol of hotness all across and with Malang, the actress is definitely crossing all expectations with her energy, vibe and sensational presence. The audiences will get to see Disha in Malang which is a Mohit Suri directorial and will be releasing on 7th February 2020.

With a superb line-up, the actress will be teaming up with Salman Khan again on the big screen with ‘Radhe’ and then there is Ekta Kapoor's KTina which will bring us Disha in a new avatar.