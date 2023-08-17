Surprise! Imran Khan reacts to a fan's post which talks about the beauty of his films

MUMBAI: Imran Khan stands out as one of the most versatile and talented actors in Bollywood. Following his last appearance in Katti Batti in the year 2015, the actor went completely inactive as the film failed to perform well.

The nephew of Aamir Khan, Imran, had his Bollywood debut in the year 2008 through the coming-of-age romantic comedy Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, opposite Genelia Deshmukh. The film received immense love from both fans and critics and is still fresh in the audience’s mind.

The actor also featured in films like Luck, I Hate Luv Storys, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, and Break Ke Baad among others.

Recently the actor has started making headlines with his posts and comments hinting to fans about the possibility of making a Bollywood comeback.

Recently, Imran Khan reacted to a new post by a poet named Ishpreet Balbir on his Instagram handle. The poet shared a video of him with a writeup and voiceover that says, “In a world where Imran Khan needs one million likes to make a movie and not the realization that each time a couple has a movie date, they think of watching I Hate Luv Storys. Every time a group of friends get together to watch a movie, their go-to choice is Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. An Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu gives hope to a confused introvert kid learning how to be an adult that there is someone for everyone. When we simp for someone we play Kahin Toh on loop. Maybe we have turned the world into a place where love is counted. Maybe validation comes with numbers. Maybe life isn’t all sweet and hopeful like those Imran Khan movies.”

To this video, Imran Khan reacted by commenting, “The truth is, it was never about a million likes. I picked the number because it seemed unattainable, and since it would never happen anyway, I could just quietly retreat again, no questions asked. I didn’t count on all of you picking it up and carrying it forward… After all this time, I didn’t think anyone would still care enough to reach out and tell me they believe in me. Your love humbles me.”

Earlier this month, in a post made by Zeenat Aman on her Instagram handle, a fan dropped a comment and wrote, “Zeenat Ji ne bhi comeback karlia, patani mera @imrankhan kab karega (Zeenat Ji has also made a comeback, I wonder when my Imran Khan will make one)”.

To everyone’s surprise, Imran replied to the fans’ comment by saying, “Chalo Aditi, let’s leave this one to the internet… 1M likes and I’ll make it happen.” The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor also shared Zeenat Aman’s post on his story and captioned it as, “Taking notes on how to make a comeback from Zeenat ji.”

The actor's frequent posts and comments on Instagram and Threads have consistently grabbed headlines, fueling speculations about the possibility of making a comeback in Luck 2.

