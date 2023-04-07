Surprise! Netizens spot a glimpse of Ananya Panday's cameo in Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, check out the reactions

MUMBAI :The trailer of Karan Johar's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani dropped today. Even as the trailer gave viewers a glimpse of the drama and romance of the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt film, eagle-eyed fans did not take long to notice that there was another actor who was present as well. The surprise element for fans was Ananya Panday, who pops up briefly for a second.

In the trailer, Ananya can be spotted appearing in what seems to be a dance number in the film. The shot appears midway through the trailer as both Ranveer and Ananya can be seen dancing up a storm while matching their steps.

Ananya is seen in a bright red shimmery outfit besides Ranveer, as both of them show their dance moves. A screenshot of the exact moment when Ananya appears in the film also made its way to Twitter.

Reacting to the appearance of Ananya in the film, many fans were surprised as there was no earlier announcement made about the same. Many posted hilarious comments after spotting Ananya in the trailer and said they did not expect this cameo in the film.

One said, “Kajol se Ananya, haye haye. (From Kajol to Ananya, oh no) I thought the Alia cameo annoyed me the most in ADHM but this will take the cake.” Another wrote, "Struggle (arms emoticon)" A comment further read, "I'm here for this ngl" A second one read, "Dharma universe trying to pool in their favs."

Earlier, in Karan Johar's last directorial outing Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt had made a cameo appearance as a DJ. Meanwhile, in Student of the Year, it was Kajol who had made a special appearance in The Disco Song.

Ananya Panday made her debut with Student of the Year 2, which was produced by Karan Johar. She went on to star in subsequent films including Pati Patni Aur Woh, Gehraiyaan and Liger.

Apart from Ranveer and Alia, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. The film is set to release in theatres on 28 July.

