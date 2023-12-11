Surprising! Aamir Khan clarifies 'No other person' involved in his divorce with his wife Kiran Rao

Before calling it quits on their marriage last year, Aamir and Kiran were married for fifteen years. They co-parent Azaad Rao Khan, have a friendly relationship, and collaborate at work. Aamir made it clear earlier this year that he separated from Kiran for "no other person's fault.”
movie_image: 
Aamir

MUMBAI: When actor Aamir Khan revealed he was divorcing his wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao, last year, it shocked everyone.

Aamir Khan was previously married to Reena Dutta, with whom he had a son named Junaid and a daughter named Ira Khan. The actor from Laal Singh Chaddha claimed that he became excessively involved in his career and neglected his spouses, children, and relatives. He also acknowledged that, during his marriage, he did not give them sufficient consideration.

He continued by saying that although he and Kiran Rao are still in love, their marriage had undergone a "certain change." He further explained that Kiran was not the reason of his and Reena's divorce in the past.

He said, “When Reena and I got separated, there was no one in my life. A lot of people think that Kiran and I met before my divorce from Reena but it’s not true. Kiran and I had met but we didn’t really know each other and we became friends much later," he said. Aamir also said that there was no other relationship that ended his marriage with Kiran. “No. There was no one back then, there is no one now."

When Aamir and Kiran announced their divorce last year, they released a joint statement that said, "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy, and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect, and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other."

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Times Now

Aamir Khan Dhoom3 Ira Khan Agastu Foundation Reena Dutta Netherlands Nupur Shikhare Junaid Khan Kiran Rao Movie News Bollywood movies Bollywood stars Bollywood actors Bollywood Fashion TellyChakkar
